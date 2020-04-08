If approved, projects at Eagan, Rosemount high schools to begin this spring
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials have identified a potential funding mechanism to pay for proposed artificial turf fields for the district’s high schools.
On April 6, the School Board voted to accept a presale report related to certificates of participation to finance the artificial turf fields. The district is proposing to issue about $8.9 million in certificates of participation to pay for the turf fields at Eagan and Rosemount high schools.
The special meeting was conducted through the video conferencing platform Zoom, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The certificates will provide evidence of proportionate ownership in lease payments to be made by the district, pursuant to a lease purchase agreement. Debt service will be paid from general fund property tax levies as part of the district’s annual lease levy,” according to April 6 School Board documents.
The School Board approved a concept on Dec. 9 for adding new artificial turf fields at four of the district’s high schools. The district is proposing to add eight artificial turf fields – one practice field and one stadium field each at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount. The district is working with Wold Architects for the proposed projects.
The fields would be constructed in phases with Rosemount and Eagan each getting two fields during the summer of 2020. Apple Valley and Eastview would each get their fields during summer 2021, according to the district.
The School Board is expected to take action on awarding bids and approving the financing for the Eagan and Rosemount fields at the 6 p.m. April 13 meeting. This meeting will also be conducted via Zoom and livestreamed on the district’s “District 196 TV” YouTube channel. Community members who want to submit public comments or questions in advance of the meeting can email Executive Assistant Caley Jorgensen at Caley.Jorgensen@district196.org. Residents can also email Jorgensen to request an invitation to the meeting if they want to comment on an agenda item during the meeting.
If the bids and financing are approved, construction of the artificial turf fields at Eagan and Rosemount would begin this spring and be finished for the start of the 2020-21 school year, according to district officials.
The Apple Valley and Eastview projects in 2021 would be part of a separate project and financing that would require board action, the April 6 School Board documents said.
During the April 6 meeting, Board Member Joel Albright asked why all four schools could not be done in one year since no one is using the fields now and would likely not be using them in the near future.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said the district does not know if the contractors would bid that many fields at one time and whether the bids would be as competitive.
“We just don’t think we’d get as good of bids,” he said.
There may also be challenges with the artificial turf manufacturing. The company the district has been working with informed the district that its product will be manufactured in Europe and shipped to the United States because many of their American plants are shut down or they’re limiting the amount they’re producing, Stotts said.
Stotts said timing is another challenge because when a project starts depends on when cities and counties lift heavy load restrictions for roads. He added another reason to do the projects in parts, is to phase in the tax levy that’s used to repay the certificate. This was “really the deciding factor” for the decision to split the projects over two years.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
