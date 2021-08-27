Teresa A. Maki

Age: 69

Address: 3300 145th St. W., Rosemount

Family: Widow with two grown children and several grandchildren

Occupation: Retired business owner

Education: B.S. in environmental horticulture from the University of Minnesota

Qualifications: Prior president of a homeowners association, skilled negotiator

Why are you running?

I would like to add a mature perspective on the issues facing the students and educators of District 196.

