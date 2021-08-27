Teresa A. Maki
Age: 69
Address: 3300 145th St. W., Rosemount
Family: Widow with two grown children and several grandchildren
Occupation: Retired business owner
Education: B.S. in environmental horticulture from the University of Minnesota
Qualifications: Prior president of a homeowners association, skilled negotiator
Why are you running?
I would like to add a mature perspective on the issues facing the students and educators of District 196.
