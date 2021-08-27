Sakawdin Mohamed
Age: 43
Address: 3879 Gibraltar Trail, Eagan
Family: Wife, six children: four daughters and two sons – four of them who are District 196 students, one recent graduate into college and 6-month-old future ISD 196 student; and cat, Arthur.
Occupation: I am a public servant, long time state government employee/Financial Services Section manager.
Education: Advanced university degrees including two masters’ degrees from Minnesota State University-Mankato; University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs and undergraduate from North Dakota State University
Qualifications: Experienced budget and revenue manager. Over 17 years of government and finance experience spanning multiple sectors in all levels of government including county and state levels. I am a multiterm appointee by two different governors to the Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service. Played integral part in approving grants that invested in nonprofit and educational groups through AmeriCorps with program impact in reading, math and English proficiency, dropout prevention, mentoring, college preparation and success.
Why are you running?
What makes America great is the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or how funny their name sounds, has the ability to achieve their dreams. I am living proof of the “American Dream” and ideals of opportunity and equality for all. I believe that there are immense opportunities for success and achievement within education. I am extremely passionate about the value of education.
My experience as refugee coming to the US., as a young man with nothing but a dream and hope for a better future, inspired me to seek for School Board service and bring a fresh perspective as a parent and new American. I am motivated to do all I can to give back to the country and community that welcomed me two and a half decades ago.
I want to be that unique voice of reason, balance and understanding that brings unity and fresh ideas that our district needs.
