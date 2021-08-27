Loren Jay Balazs
Age: 56
Address: 14650 Foliage Ave., Apt. 10201, Apple Valley
Family: Brother, David and mother, Jan
Occupation: Full-time Uber driver
Education: University of La Verne; travel management certificate, Mount San Antonia College; TEFL certificate, University of Riverside
Qualifications: Taught Chinese senior students English at Xiamen Foreign Language School 2006-2012 in Xiamen, China. Tutoring English and essay writing to over 30 Chinese children and adults since 2006. One student currently attends Harvard. Managed a chain of retail imported food stores in Xiamen from 2010-2020. Practical experience dealing with many different cultures and knowledge of the Chinese school system that can offer a different viewpoint on an American school board.
Why are you running?
I’m running because after coming back to America after a long absence I’m saddened by what I see. A country strongly divided by ideology and politics, truth and facts replaced by rumors and conspiracies. I now see this affecting our schools more than ever. Masks and vaccines becoming political. Science being pushed aside by fearmongering. I see those fighting for and against critical race theory based on what they read or heard from a talking head, not actual research on their own. Due to my past experience in the Chinese school system I’ve seen the good and bad it offers and can contribute my unique perspective. I’ve also seen the horrors of what ideology and fear of not teaching factual history has on a society. Lastly, because my experience of working with and social interacting with people from many cultures, that also brings a perspective that’s needed now.
