Kyle Anderson
Age: 38
Address: Rosemount
Family: One 4-year-old-son
Occupation: Financial industry
Education: 2002 Rosemount High School, Kaplan University
Qualifications: Worked with educators and was a high school mentor
Why are you running?
I am running for the chance to represent those who share in the belief that education should be more transparent with clearer outcomes.
