Kim Bauer

Kim Bauer

Age: 42

Address: 7635 W 148th St., No. 199, Apple Valley

Family: Zac, Kim, Sylvie (7) and Isaac Bauer (5)

Occupation: Independent sales director, Mary Kay, wife, mother

Education: B.F.A. interior design, B.L.A. landscape architecture, Iowa State University

Qualifications: Involved, concerned parent, taxpaying citizen, multiple leadership roles, volunteer

Why are you running?

I firmly believe in the district’s mission to “educate students to reach their full potential,” and that the foundation for student success begins with solid math, science and literacy skills. Increasingly, these core areas are becoming secondary to a growing focus on politics being pushed in the classroom and encouraged by the board.

While our schools continue to rank high on student achievement measures, we’ve seen a decline over the past few years, and we can do better. Student success should always be a top priority, and I believe the talented teachers and staff of ISD 196 would agree. That’s why I want to work with them to ensure we’re prioritizing quality and excellence in education, not special interests or political views.

I also believe robust civic engagement is vitally important, which is why I’ll work for greater transparency and open, respectful dialogue between the district, parents, and other constituents.

