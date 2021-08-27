Kayla Hauser
Age: 29
Address: 7635 W. 148th St. No. 249, Apple Valley
Family: Married with three children (9, 4, and 1)
Occupation: Teacher
Education: An associate degree in early childhood youth and development from Dakota County Technical College
Qualifications: I am a parent of an elementary student in District 196. My spouse and I are graduates of District 196 K-12 schools. My education in early childhood education as well as my knowledge of child development will be a great benefit. I enjoy helping guide our children in learning and succeeding with life skills. My years of experience in working as a teacher with our young children will be helpful long term.
Why are you running?
I am running for School Board because many people believe their voices are not being heard by the current School Board. I will give parents a voice in their children’s education. The current School Board members are not considering all views when making decisions. They need a balanced viewpoint and need to listen to all concerns that parents may have. They do not want their policies questioned but that is a parent’s right. By electing me, you will be putting your children’s future as a top priority. The schools should focus on teaching basic academics to prepare our children with the skills and education that they need to succeed. It is imperative for our children to learn reading, writing, arithmetic, and to have critical thinking skills to prepare them for a successful future. By electing me, you will be bringing back balance not only to our community and schools, but to the future of our children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.