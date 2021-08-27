John Schaefer

all 196 QA john schaefer web.jpg

John Schaefer

Age: 36

Address: 13225 Bronze Court, Rosemount

Family: Wife, daughter, two dogs

Occupation: Finance specialist

Education: Bachelor of science-sport management

Qualifications: Prior to working in business, I was a health and physical education teacher in Oklahoma. Since then, I’ve remained active with our youth by mentoring and training them as sports officials.

Why are you running?

I am running for School Board because I believe in our future and the importance that education plays. Having been in a classroom I have seen the disconnect between the decision-makers and the schools. I believe that I can make a difference to improve the quality of education for our students and the workplace for our teachers. In addition, having talked to teachers and students, there are areas of education that are being attacked and it isn’t giving our teachers the ability to teach or our students to reach their full potential. Lastly, I believe that there is too much politics involved when it comes to decisions, and it doesn’t allow the best interests of all to be considered. I believe that with my experience and understanding that I can help be the voice of change that better helps our students and teachers.

Tags

Load comments