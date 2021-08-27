Jessica Turner

Age: 39

Address: Eagan

Family: Two elementary school-aged boys within District 196

Education: Did not provide

Occupation: Director of catering

Qualifications: Three years of District 196 ECFE classes with my boys. Four-year tenure on the Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council; assisting in developing, planning and monitoring the Early Childhood Family Education program; providing input to the Early Childhood Family Education and School Readiness programs for District 196. For the past year I have been a parent leader, with plans to continue, as I have a vested interest in our district for years to come.

Why are you running?

My purpose for candidacy in the upcoming District 196 School Board election is to achieve my vision for change. That is, to recognize the value of the possibility in all students and to ensure that no one feels unsafe, invisible or unheard — not only in our classrooms, but in our community. I have a passion to listen to understand our students, teachers and community and to continue the transparency and accountability of our School Board. Through community, connection and equitable systems, together, we can achieve the goal of educating our students to reach their full potential.

