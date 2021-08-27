Jacob Mark Rylander
Age: 39
Address: 3050 145th St. W., Rosemount
Family: Married for 17 years to wife, Rachael. Two daughters: Hannah, 17 (School of Environmental Studies 12th grade) and Olivia, 10 (Rosemount Elementary fifth grade)
Occupation: United States Air Force, retired (medically) technical consultant/private fire investigator
Education: Currently in my junior year at Eastern Kentucky University finishing up a B.S. in fire, arson and explosion investigation. A.A.S. degree in technical management from Dakota County Technical College, completed coursework in welding and engineering drafting and design at Dunwoody College of Technology, numerous professional certificates. I have studied criminal justice and health sciences, and am a graduate of the Joint Services Military Police Investigator Course.
Qualifications: District 196 graduate; District 196 parent of an elementary and secondary student; District 196 resident and property owner; District 196 employee, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years; current vice chair, School of Environmental Studies Education Foundation; current board member, Union Weightlifting; former board member, Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon; disabled veteran: United States Air Force 22nd Air Forces, Outstanding Airman of the Year (2012), USAF 12 Outstanding Airman of Year nominee (2012).
Why are you running?
Everyone in our district has a right to be heard, a right to disagree, and a right to be represented. We need to have a voice that resonates with parents and bring back transparency and accountability through servant leadership. I intend to do that by being an assertive voice for those who currently are ignored and viewed with contempt by this current board and its administration. We need to be actively engaged and actively listen to those we represent – parents. I want to restore the broken trust within our community, because I’m a part of this community. Only by working together will we be able to bridge the gap between left and right politics. As a veteran I understood what bipartisan meant as I fought our country; now I’m fighting for you. The best place to find me is Jacob Rylander for District 196 School Board on Facebook.
