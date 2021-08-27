Derek J. Kottke
Age: 53
Address: 3611 Springwood Court, Eagan
Family: Wife, Amy; kids, Sabrina, Cody, Jules, Caitlyn, Cole
Occupation: Sales manager for a software company
Education: B.B.A.-University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, MBA-University of St. Thomas
Qualifications: Proven business leader and nonprofit president (disabled veteran nonprofit)
Why are you running?
As a parent of three children, two of whom have graduated and one of whom attends Eagan High School, I have firsthand knowledge of the radical change of the School Board’s priorities over the last 10 years from a student-first focus to a teachers union promoter. This long-term view has driven me to run for a position on the School Board so that I can re-focus the School Board’s priorities on students. My priorities for students are that they first receive a stellar education in a safe and engaging environment which allows all students to succeed. My decision-making is guided by my years as a youth hockey and football coach and as a parent of District 196 students. My goal as a member of the School Board would be to enact the changes which are best for our students and their parents.
