Curtis Henry
Age: 48
Address: P.O. Box 143, Rosemount
Family: Wife (married for 20 years), son (RHS class of 2021), daughter (SES class of 2023)
Occupation: Director of business development for North America
Education: University of Minnesota, bachelor of science-biochemistry, University of St. Thomas, MBA-sales and marketing management
Qualifications: Board member of Rosemount High School Foundation, Leprechaun Days, and University of Minnesota Zeta Psi Alumni Association; University of Minnesota College of Biological Sciences (CBS) Alumni Mentor Association; Pack 295 Cub Scouts leader; founder of Boy Scout Troop 295 and scoutmaster; Eagle Scout mentor; RAAA basketball coach; former board member University of Minnesota CBS Alumni Association.
Why are you running?
As a parent and taxpayer in District 196, I have witnessed the current board members forget their primary mission on the School Board. The primary job of a School Board member is to represent the residents of District 196, not special interest groups. I want to close the increasing achievement gap through real solutions and ensure all students have access to a high quality education. The falling test scores must be improved. The primary goal of teachers is to educate and prepare our children for the next stage of their lives without promoting their personal beliefs. There is no place in the classroom for personal political views, which only creates division and is a blatant misuse of a teacher’s authority and position. We need to get back to putting our children, their education, and their futures first.
