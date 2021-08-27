Craig Angrimson, incumbent

Craig Angrimson 

Age: 65

Address: 6054 Falcon Ridge Trail, Apple Valley

Family: Wife, Gail; daughter, Rachel (first-grade teacher at Highland Elementary)

Occupation: Operating engineer at Met Council- Eagan Plant

Education: Multiple trade schools associated with my career, I also have many licenses.

Qualifications: My greatest is my ability to have discussions with both blue collar and white collar folks, and relay what I learn to the board. I have also been on almost all committees for board members, and I don’t miss these. I chair the safety committee at work, run the maintenance shop, and have a working knowledge of buildings and grounds. I know when something will not work as advertised. I also visited all schools at least three times.

Why are you running?

Ask around. I have a reputation of being a person our voters can come to for discussions. We have made a lot of things happen in my last four years, and that is thanks to all of you. A huge levy was passed which allowed us to add things back that were lost. I feel that my work is not complete yet. We seem to be a divided community right now. If you vote me back in, I will continue to answer your emails and calls and aim to put us all back in sync. We all only want our children to succeed. I have also been to many classes talking to senior students about options available in the trade industry. College is great, but not for everyone. I have contacts and have helped many students get into apprentice programs in the trades. Feel free to contact me anytime!

