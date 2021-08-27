Craig Angrimson, incumbent
Age: 65
Address: 6054 Falcon Ridge Trail, Apple Valley
Family: Wife, Gail; daughter, Rachel (first-grade teacher at Highland Elementary)
Occupation: Operating engineer at Met Council- Eagan Plant
Education: Multiple trade schools associated with my career, I also have many licenses.
Qualifications: My greatest is my ability to have discussions with both blue collar and white collar folks, and relay what I learn to the board. I have also been on almost all committees for board members, and I don’t miss these. I chair the safety committee at work, run the maintenance shop, and have a working knowledge of buildings and grounds. I know when something will not work as advertised. I also visited all schools at least three times.
Why are you running?
Ask around. I have a reputation of being a person our voters can come to for discussions. We have made a lot of things happen in my last four years, and that is thanks to all of you. A huge levy was passed which allowed us to add things back that were lost. I feel that my work is not complete yet. We seem to be a divided community right now. If you vote me back in, I will continue to answer your emails and calls and aim to put us all back in sync. We all only want our children to succeed. I have also been to many classes talking to senior students about options available in the trade industry. College is great, but not for everyone. I have contacts and have helped many students get into apprentice programs in the trades. Feel free to contact me anytime!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.