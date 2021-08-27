Bianca Virnig
Age: 42
Address: 1449 Rocky Lane, Eagan
Family: My husband, Ken, and I have three lovely children. Our oldest son is entering sixth grade at Blackhawk, our daughter will be a fourth-grader at Deerwood and is joined by our youngest son who is entering kindergarten. Our family is rounded out by a spunky golden doodle that keeps us on our toes.
Occupation: I work for Metro ECSU, an educational service cooperative, as the facilities and environmental health and safety specialist. Currently, I am on redeployment as the regional COVID coordinator for metro area schools where my contributions to the pandemic response were recently recognized by Dakota County. I am the recipient of the 2021 Public Heath Achievement Award. Finally, I am a regional data coach for SLEDS (sleds.mn.gov).
Education: Bachelor of arts in English from the University of Minnesota, associate of arts from Century College, certified ADA coordinator and certified accessibility specialist
Qualifications: I am a mother of three children in the district. I’m entering my fourth year on the Budget Advisory Council, I’m the PTO president at Deerwood and I was a member of the district’s Incident Command Team. With over 15 years of combined public service at Minnesota OSHA, then Hennepin County and now Metro ECSU, I bring a level of technical expertise in environmental, occupational, and public health, safety and accessibility the current board lacks.
Why are you running?
As we enter the third year of pandemic learning, it has become evident that we need more parent involvement to drive positive change. As a mother of three school-age children with a strong background in school health, safety, and accessibility, I bring a unique set of professional skills to this work. I have a deep appreciation for the challenges we face and an understanding of how we can leverage partnerships to impact change, explore innovative solutions, close the equity gap and support the health of our students and staff.
Working through complex issues to find common ground energizes me. Together we can ensure our schools are safe and welcoming for all students, families and staff. It is essential that students and staff have access to the resources, opportunities, and supplies they need to succeed and thrive.
Our students deserve to have access to quality education, even in a pandemic.
