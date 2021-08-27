Art Coulson, incumbent

all 196 QA art coulson web.jpg

Art Coulson 

Age: 60

Address: 12536 Everton Ave., Apple Valley

Family: Wife, Laurie, and two grown daughters. Katie is a 2010 graduate of Eastview and is about to start her eighth year of teaching at Thomas Lake. Jesse is a 2014 graduate of SES and is a State Courts administrator

Occupation: Communications lead for the Disability Services Division at the state Department of Human Services

Education: B.A. in political science, Duke University, Durham, N.C.

Qualifications: I have served on the school board for almost 14 years. In this time, I have represented the board on several committees, including the Budget Advisory, Curriculum and Instruction, Gifted and Talented, and Native American Parent Advisory committees, as well as two terms on the Governor’s School Finance Task Force. Before joining the board, I was an involved parent, volunteering in the classroom and serving on several districtwide advisory councils.

Why are you running?

In my time in office, I have worked collaboratively with the community, administration, staff and fellow board members to tackle a number of challenges: limited state funding, unfunded state and federal mandates, and most recently, the district’s response to the COVID pandemic. These challenges, along with a multitude of others, continue. They require experienced board leaders with a strong background in education finance and policy, leaders who can help steer the district through these pressing issues, even when their decisions are difficult or unpopular. I bring 14 years of board experience, a strong track record and a background in strategic planning, management and communications to the position. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of our district. I humbly ask for their votes on Nov. 2.

Tags

Load comments