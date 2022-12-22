The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved recommended changes for secondary courses for the 2023-24 school year on Dec. 12.
Academic content standards developed at the state level through the Minnesota Department of Education, college and career readiness, specialized programs, and student interest and need can all affect changes to existing courses, according to district officials.
Each course goes through a thorough review process before approval. The process includes the involvement of teachers, principals, the teaching and learning department and review by the superintendent’s cabinet before a final vote by the School Board.
The following changes were approved for middle school and high school, according to School Board documents:
Middle school
- Unified PE will be a new course offered at Black Hawk Middle School.
- Course name changes at all middle schools will be English Language Development Contextual Language (previously Academic Support); ELD Foundations (previously Foundations of English); ELD Intermediate (previously Intermediate English); ELD Transitions (previously Transitional English) and ELD Content (previously Content English).
High School
For all high schools:
- New classes will be AP Pre-calculus and Ojibwe.
- Restructured and split classes will be TEDS Advanced 9-12 and ELD Lit Comp 12.
- Aviation Exploration will be offered as a districtwide career development opportunity for juniors and seniors.
For Apple Valley:
- New classes will be Ethnic Studies and Introduction to Education.
- Name changes would be Pre-AP English 10A and 10B (previously Honors Comp 10 and Honors Lit 10) and English 10 A and 10B (previously Comp 10 and Lit 10).
For Eagan:
- New classes will be Sports Officiating and Fusion.
- A name change will be Outdoor Science Investigations (previously Biology of Minnesota).
For Eastview:
- New classes will be Yoga 1, Unified Cooking, Unified Dance and Unified Art.
- Name changes will be Introduction to Education (previously Intro to Teach Education); AP World History: Modern A (previously AP Modern World/Euro History A); AP World History: Modern B (previously AP Modern World/Euro History B); AP European History A (AP Modern World/Euro History C); AP European History B (previously AP Modern World/Euro History D); Psychology of Human Development A and B (previously Psychology of Personalty A and B) and Keyboarding A: Microsoft Word Essentials (previously Keyboarding A: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials- Computer Skills for High School Success).
- A replicated course will be Advanced Volleyball.
For Rosemount:
- New classes will be American Sign Language I ABC and Powersports Technology.
- Name changes will be Keyboarding A: Microsoft Word Essentials (previously Keyboarding A: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials- Computer Skills for High School Success); Keyboarding B: Microsoft Excel Essentials (previously Keyboarding B: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials - Computer Skills for High School Success and Beyond); Keyboarding C: Microsoft PowerPoint and Office Integration (previously e Keyboarding C: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials - Advanced Computer Skills for High School Success and Beyond); Marketing B: Creating Brands That Sell (previously Marketing B: Sales); Welding and Manufacturing (previously Welding and Machining); Introduction to Powersports (previously Introduction to Small Engines); Sport and Game Equipment (previously Sports Equipment) and Digital Illustration I, II and III (previously Digital Art I, II and III).
- Replicated courses will be Elementary Mentoring, Project Design - Pinterest and Survey of Visual Arts.
- Restructured and split courses will be ELD 2 Reading/Writing and ELD 2 Reading/Writing.
The School of Environmental Studies will offer Introduction to Education as a new course.
