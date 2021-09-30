The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s proposed property tax levy for the 2022-2023 school year is increasing by less than 3% from the previous year.
The School Board on Monday approved a proposed 2021 (payable 2022) property tax levy at the maximum amount allowed by the state. The proposed levy is about $124.89 million an increase of $3,433,449 or 2.83% compared the previous year’s levy.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said the biggest reasons for the increase are the annual inflationary adjustment to the district’s operating levy referendum approved by voters in 2019, and an increase in the lease levy for certificates of participation that will be issued to fund the purchase of the Silver Bell Learning Center building. The district’s tax capacity and market capacity rates increased by more than 5%, meaning district taxes will be spread over a larger tax base. If a property’s assessed value did not increase from last year, Stotts said the increase in school taxes would be less than the 2.83% increase to the district’s proposed 2021 property tax levy.
In mid-November, Dakota County will mail notices to individual property owners showing estimated taxes based on proposed levies approved by the school district, cities, the county and other taxing agencies. The School Board will certify the district’s final 2021 property tax levy after holding a truth-in-taxation hearing during its Dec. 13 regular meeting.
