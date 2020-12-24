The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved the final levy, which will provide funding for the 2021-22 school year, during its Dec. 14 meeting.
According to district officials, the total levy is about $124.46 million, an increase of about $5.38 million or 4.64% over the previous year’s levy of $116.07 million.
The public had the chance to give input about the levy and budget during the annual truth in taxation hearing the district held before the board’s vote. No residents spoke at the hearing.
According to the presentation, a residential homestead property worth $2,000 would have an estimated annual bill of $1,015 for the school district portion of taxes, an increase of $17 over 2020. A residential property worth $300,000 would have an estimated annual bill of $1,562, an increase of $26 over the previous year.
Several factors can affect an individual taxpayer’s school taxes. These can include changes in the value of the individual property and total value of all property in the district, and increases or decreases in levy amounts caused by changes in state funding formulas, local needs and costs and voter approved referendums, the district said.
– Patty Dexter
