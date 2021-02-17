The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a pre-sale report for the sale of approximately $9 million in certificates of participation to finance the installation of artificial turf fields at Apple Valley and Eastview high schools during its Feb. 8 meeting.
The board is scheduled to award the sale of the certificates at its next regular meeting March 8.
Last year, the board awarded the sale of the first round of certificates to fund construction of artificial turf fields at Eagan and Rosemount high schools in the first phase of the two-phase project. Construction at Apple Valley and Eastview is scheduled to begin this spring and the fields are expected to be ready in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year this fall, the district said in a news release.
