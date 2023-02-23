The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved its 2023 legislative priorities Feb. 13, focused on increasing funding for public education, reducing state mandates by increasing local control, and providing support for workforce diversity and sustainability efforts, according to a news release.
With this being a budget-setting session for the next biennium and the state holding a $17 billion budget surplus, Communications Director Tony Taschner said the main focus will be on securing adequate, stable and predictable state funding, something he said Minnesota school districts have been requesting from state leaders for two decades.
Since 2003, the general education formula allowance, often referred to as “basic funding,” has lagged inflation by more than 18%, or $1,263 per student, according to the district.
The district’s three-part funding priority asks for: increase the general education formula allowance by 4% per year in the next biennium and tie future increases to inflation; reduce the special education cross-subsidy, which totaled $33 million in District 196 last year, and increasing equalization aid and indexing the equalization formulas for growth in total property value over time, according to the release.
Taschner said the district’s other two overarching priorities urge fewer state mandates and greater local control, and supporting programs designed to increase the number of teachers and staff of color in all Minnesota schools and teacher preparation programs so school staff will be more representative of their students.
On Feb. 14, the morning after the priorities were approved, Superintendent Mary Kreger and Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts led a group of 20 citizens, parents, students, staff and two board members to the Capitol to share the priorities with state legislators and the Governor’s Office.
At the end of the day, the District 196 contingency had met with 14 legislators, including three of the four education committee chairs in the House and Senate, and 11 of the 14 legislators who represent parts of District 196.
“Our priorities for education were well received by the legislators we met with,” Kreger said in a statement, “and we are encouraged by the bipartisan support we heard for increasing general education funding and reducing or even eliminating the special education cross subsidy. We understand the difficulty of their job, balancing priorities and competing interests. We reminded them that the data shows the majority of Minnesotans in both parties support additional funding and greater financial stability for our public schools.”
