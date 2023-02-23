The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved its 2023 legislative priorities Feb. 13, focused on increasing funding for public education, reducing state mandates by increasing local control, and providing support for workforce diversity and sustainability efforts, according to a news release.

With this being a budget-setting session for the next biennium and the state holding a $17 billion budget surplus, Communications Director Tony Taschner said the main focus will be on securing adequate, stable and predictable state funding, something he said Minnesota school districts have been requesting from state leaders for two decades.

