The 2023-24 academic calendar approved by the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board Nov. 14 is very similar to this year’s calendar, with students at all levels starting before Labor Day.
The 2023-24 calendar includes:
• 171 student days for middle school and high school, including two days prior to Labor Day, Aug. 30 and 31;
• 169 student days for elementary school, with student assessment days Aug. 30 and 31., and the first day of classes Tuesday, Sept. 5 for grades 1-5, and
• Kindergarten students will have half-day transition days Aug. 28 and 29, and their first day of classes will be Sept. 6.
The last day of school will be Wednesday, June 5 for all elementary, middle and high school students. Spring break will continue to be the last full week of March. The Dec. 23-Jan. 2 winter break is shorter than the calendar that was presented to the board as new business on Oct. 24 due to an error that was discovered and corrected in the version presented to the board for approval Nov. 14. There are other dates when there will be no school for some or all students for holidays, conferences and staff development days. Graduation ceremonies at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools are typically held the Saturday before the last day of school.
The 2023-24 calendar was developed and reviewed by a committee of district and school administrators, and shared with teacher representatives. The committee decided to have further discussion on the 2024-25 calendar before bringing it to the board for review and approval later this school year. The decision to continue with a pre-Labor Day start next year was made after district administration sought feedback from students, parents and teachers.
