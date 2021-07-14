The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board adopted the 2021-22 budget during its June 28 meeting.

The projected revenues for the entire budget are about $535.26 million while expenses are $531.72 million.

The projected general fund revenues are $426.92 million while expenses are expected to be $426.45 million. The fund balance for the general fund is expected to be about $58.47 million on June 30, 2022.

According to the budget document, 60.9 percent of general fund expenses go to salary and wages; 22.2 percent goes to employee benefits; 16.9 percent goes to other expenses including purchased services, supplies and materials and capital expenditures.

