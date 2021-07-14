The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board adopted the 2021-22 budget during its June 28 meeting.
The projected revenues for the entire budget are about $535.26 million while expenses are $531.72 million.
The projected general fund revenues are $426.92 million while expenses are expected to be $426.45 million. The fund balance for the general fund is expected to be about $58.47 million on June 30, 2022.
According to the budget document, 60.9 percent of general fund expenses go to salary and wages; 22.2 percent goes to employee benefits; 16.9 percent goes to other expenses including purchased services, supplies and materials and capital expenditures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.