To the editor:

The news item regarding ISD 196 leaders supporting employees (District 196 letter to employees draws concern, praise) made me glad once again that I have chosen to live in the district for the past 39 years. Coming to terms with the two violently horrific national events we have experienced in the past seven months can be stressful and difficult for any of us, particularly when racist hate groups are involved as the FBI has found. In their letter recognizing this, Superintendent Mary Kreger, Board Chair Jackie Magnuson and Dakota County United Educators President Kate Schmidt showed their caring and concern for all school district employees. This is important and much needed in an organization that we rely on to show care and concern for all students.

Susan Wehrenberg

Apple Valley

