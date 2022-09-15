Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 residents will soon be asked their thoughts about future facility needs.

In mid-September, representatives of the Morris Leatherman Company, working on behalf of the district, will be calling randomly selected District 196 residents to provide information about the district’s current and future facilities needs and measure support for possible solutions and the tax impact of meeting those needs, according to a district news release.

