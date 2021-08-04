The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District will recommend but not require face coverings in school district buildings this fall, the district announced July 30.
“As we have done throughout the pandemic, the district will continue to follow guidance from the state, but will not require anything not required by the state or other regulatory agencies. We will support and communicate the recommendations of public health agencies while allowing families and staff the personal choice on whether to follow the recommendations,” the district said in a news release. “Along with CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) we recommend people to get vaccinated, when eligible. For more information about vaccinations and to schedule an appointment, visit the MDH website.”
According to the district, the federal and state health officials were recommending as of July 28, that face coverings be worn indoors by anyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are also recommended to be worn outdoors by anyone who is not fully vaccinated, especially in areas identified as having high or substantially high transmission rates, in crowded areas or during activities involving sustained close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to require that face coverings be worn by staff and students riding in school district buses or vehicles as part of instructional programming. Masks will be recommended and available but not required for after-school sports or activities.
“Our primary focus continues to be the education of our students, while integrating health and safety responses into our existing pre-pandemic public health support. Regular cleaning and disinfection of our learning spaces and vehicles will continue. Proper hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing with soap and water, cleaning hands using hand sanitizer and disinfecting surfaces will continue to be implemented and taught at all schools. HEPA filters will remain in all instructional spaces for increased ventilation,” the district said.
“The Minnesota Department of Health Recommended COVID-19 Decision Tree will help determine protocol and next steps. Our updated COVID-19 Operational Plan for the 2021-22 school year will provide additional health and safety guidelines and will be shared prior to the start of school.”
School start days
All of the dates listed below are school days that students should attend, if possible, to build relationships with their teachers and classmates, and get the year off to a successful start. Those who have any questions should contact a child’s school.
• Kindergarten Transition Days, Aug. 30 and 31 (half days, kindergarten only) – These new transition days will give all kindergarten students the opportunity to meet their teachers and classmates, learn about classroom rules and routines, and explore their school without any other students in the building. The first full day of school for kindergarten students is Sept. 9.
• Elementary School Assessment Days, Sept. 1 and 2 (grades K-5 only, by appointment) – Elementary school parents/guardians should sign their child up for a scheduled opportunity to meet with their teacher one-on-one and take a short literacy assessment that will help the district best meet individual needs from the first day of school. The sign up for elementary school assessments will be available on school websites the week of Aug. 9.
• Student Success Days, Sept. 1 and 2 (grades 6-12 only) – Students will attend each day (schools are sharing details) to help transition back to school by connecting with teachers and peers, walking through their schedules, picking up technology and participating in planned educational and community building activities.
For more information, visit the district’s back to school resources page at www.district196.org/about/back-to-school or contact a child’s school.
