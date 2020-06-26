For the 18th year in a row, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District has earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International.
The certificate of excellence is the highest recognition of school district financial operations offered by ASBO, a professional organization with more than 6,000 members. The program reviews and critiques district accounting practices as represented in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, and recognizes school districts that meet or exceed the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability. Fewer than 1,000 school districts nationally apply for the Certificate of Excellence each year.
“This award represents a significant achievement and reflects your commitment to transparency and high-quality financial reporting,” said ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis.
This year’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting recognizes the preparation and issuance of the district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2019. The report is available on the Finance Department page of the district website at www.District196.org, along with financial reports and annual budgets for the current year and previous nine years.
The District 196 Finance Department has also received ASBO’s Meritorious Budget Award for the last four years for excellence in preparing and communicating the school district budget.
