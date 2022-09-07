Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is ranked fourth of the 50 Minnesota employers that made Forbes’ annual list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022, the district said in a news release.
Forbes and market research company Statistica selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of 70,000 Americans working for employers with at least 500 employees. The anonymous online survey asked respondents to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.
The number of employers ranked in each state was dependent on the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce. Employers with operations in more than one state had the opportunity to be listed multiple times. The combined list includes 1,382 U.S. employers that received the greatest number of recommendations in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
District 196 is the only school district and one of six public-sector employers on the Minnesota list. The top-10 Minnesota employers on the list starting with No. 1 are: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Costco Wholesale, Mayo Clinic, Independent School District 196, Ecolab, ALDI, Digi-Key Electronics, Boston Scientific, Bosch and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. District 196 has been on Forbes’ America’s Best-in-State Employers list multiple times since debuting on the inaugural list in 2019, at No. 12 of the 51 Minnesota employers who made the list that year.
“District 196 continues to be a school district of choice for families because of the quality of education provided and the boundless opportunities available for students to pursue their infinite possibilities in academics, arts and athletics,” said Superintendent Mary Kreger in a statement. “This recognition from Forbes shows that District 196 is also a district of choice among employees, allowing us to attract and retain the best teachers, administrators and support staff in our industry. We value all of our employees and recognize how each of them contributes to the success of District 196.”
For more information or to review the list, go to www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/ and search for Minnesota employers. For information on employment opportunities in District 196, go to District196.org and click on “Employment” on the black navigation bar at the top.
