Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is ranked fourth of the 50 Minnesota employers that made Forbes’ annual list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022, the district said in a news release.

Forbes and market research company Statistica selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of 70,000 Americans working for employers with at least 500 employees. The anonymous online survey asked respondents to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.

