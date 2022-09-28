The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board, at its Sept. 26 regular meeting, approved a proposed 2022 (payable 2023) property tax levy at the maximum amount allowed by the state.

The proposed levy is about $132.64 million, an increase of about $7.87 million or 6.3% compared to the levy for payable 2022 property taxes, according to a district news release. The final levy approved in 2021 was about $124.76 million.

