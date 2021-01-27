As District 196 elementary students return to in-person learning in phases, district officials say they are looking at ways to accelerate the process of bringing secondary students back to the same learning model.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials said in a Jan. 26 news release they are consulting with the district’s regional support and incident command teams, both of which involve local and state health officials, to determine a timeline to move forward with plans for secondary students.
“As of now, the return of secondary students outlined in the Safe Learning Plan is still based on COVID-19 county case rate meeting a threshold of (a seven-day average of) 30 (new) cases per 10,000 residents. The most recent data report showed Dakota County at 53.01 cases per 10,000 residents. However, we are encouraged that the data is trending downward,” the district said.
The district noted in the release that it’s been a difficult time for students, families and staff since secondary students transitioned to full distance learning after only briefly being in the hybrid model during the fall. The district plans to send communication to families early next week with a follow up on this week’s meetings and more specific information.
“We know this is not an ideal learning environment, and our focus has always been on returning students to the classroom as safely as possible,” the district said.
