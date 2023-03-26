Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 parents and guardians interested in becoming involved in district-wide conversations regarding curriculum, instruction and assessment are encouraged to apply for membership on the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council.

Applications for three open positions (one elementary, one middle school and one high school) will be accepted through April 30 from parents/guardians with children that will be attending specific schools in the 2023-24 school year. The terms for all 3 positions are for three years, beginning July 1, 2023.

