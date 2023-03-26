Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 parents and guardians interested in becoming involved in district-wide conversations regarding curriculum, instruction and assessment are encouraged to apply for membership on the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council.
Applications for three open positions (one elementary, one middle school and one high school) will be accepted through April 30 from parents/guardians with children that will be attending specific schools in the 2023-24 school year. The terms for all 3 positions are for three years, beginning July 1, 2023.
The purpose of the Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council is to ensure active community participation in all phases of planning and improving the instruction and curriculum aligning with state graduation standards. The council also provides input to the administration and School Board on districtwide education standards, assessments and program evaluations. The council is made up of 16 parent/community representatives, eight district employees, five high school students, a Native American Parent Advisory Council member, Equity Advisory Council member and District Office staff.
The Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council meets up to four times during the school year, usually on Mondays from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., and members may serve on curriculum review committees that meet occasionally during the day.
Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council membership is determined, in part, by the grade level of children attending District 196 schools and geographic representation within the district. For the 2023-24 school year, the following positions are open:
- One parent/guardian with a child attending Cedar Park, Echo Park, Southview or Westview elementary schools;
- One parent/guardian with a child attending Rosemount middle school, and
- One parent/guardian with a child attending Eagan High School.
Members currently serving on the Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council may reapply to serve a second, three-year term, but a second term is not guaranteed.
Parents/guardians interested in being considered for Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council membership must submit an application by April 30. The application is available at District196.org by searching “Application to Serve on Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council” or by calling 651-423-7885.
Completed applications should be emailed to michelle.demers@district196.org or mailed to Independent School District 196, Teaching and Learning Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068.
