District 196 is offering virtual office hours throughout the month of January for families to connect with district support staff individually to ask questions and receive support around the technology tools that are part of the flexible learning plan.
The topics can include how to navigate Seesaw, Schoology, the iPad, Zoom, and iPad apps. Families must register in advance to schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/yybpnbzb. Times will be organized into 15-minute increments to provide time to as many families as possible. When registering, families will be asked when they are planning to join the virtual family office hours, what they would like to focus on during the 15 minutes, and if they would like an interpreter present.
For more information and to access the full catalog of digital resources, visit the 1:1 Parent Resources page at www.district196.org/academics/digital-learning/11-ipad-parent-resources or the 1:1 Student Resources page at www.district196.org/academics/digital-learning/11-ipad-student-resources.
