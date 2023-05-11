Human Resources Coordinator Shelly Monson will be the next human resources director for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196, according to a news release.
She will replace Tom Pederstuen, who will retire June 30 after serving District 196 for 28 years.
Monson has more than 20 years of experience working in the district’s human resources department. After serving in a variety of human resources positions at The Boeing Company and AAA Minnesota/Iowa for the first 15 years of her career, Monson joined District 196 in 2002 as a supervisor and became department coordinator in 2012.
She is responsible for negotiating contracts with bargaining groups representing employees in the transportation and nutrition services departments, and assists with all aspects of teacher negotiations. Monson is also responsible for administering nine collective bargaining agreements, conducts investigations and advises administrators on employee relations, manages selection and administration of all employee benefit programs, leads the district’s insurance committee, and ensures district compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies, collective bargaining agreements and state and federal reporting requirements.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Human Resources Department and look forward to serving employees and the district in this role,” Monson said in a statement. “I am so proud to work for and live in this amazing school district.”
Monson has a bachelor of science degree in business management from the University of Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.