The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District recently announced the 2020-21 nominees for the ExCEL and Triple A awards.
Eight District 196 juniors were nominated for the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award for the 2020-21 school year. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the ExCEL Awards recognize high school juniors who are active in fine arts and athletic activities, who demonstrate leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their community.
Each high school in the state can nominate one junior boy and girl for the ExCEL Awards. Two recipients are selected from each of the eight competitive regions in the state for both Class A and AA schools.
The ExCEL Award nominees from District 196 are Sarah McDevitt and Ryan Cardella of Apple Valley High School; Kathryn Wong and Arlan Hegenbarth of Eagan High School; Rhea Rajvansh and Hunter Dunne of Eastview High School, and Emma Duchscherer and Matthew Condon of Rosemount High School.
Eight District 196 seniors were nominated for the Academics, Arts and Athletics (Triple A) Award for the 2020-21 school year. The Triple A goes to nominated seniors with a 3.0 or higher grade-point average who participate in athletic and fine arts programs, and exhibit exemplary citizenship and the highest standards of sportsmanship and conduct.
Each high school in the state can nominate one senior boy and girl for the award. Section and state Triple A Award recipients will be selected this spring from the list of nominees.
The Triple A Award nominees from District 196 are Grace Lankas and Noah Friedt of Apple Valley High School; Kai Wilson and Jacob Frost of Eagan High School; Miranda Kerndt and Gabe Mahlen of Eastview High School, and Sonya Ramesh and Anders Roback of Rosemount High School.
