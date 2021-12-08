Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials will ask the School Board to approve an additional day of winter break in response to critical staffing shortages across the district, according to a news release.
The proposal seeks to change Thursday, Dec. 23, to a non-school day for all students and employees, beginning winter break one day earlier than the original calendar.
The board was originally scheduled to vote on the request at a special meeting Dec. 7, but the meeting was not held due to a lack of a quorum. The request and other items on the Dec. 7 agenda have been moved to the 6 p.m. Dec. 13 regular business meeting.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages have impacted day-to-day operations. And data suggests the impact of these shortages on Dec. 23 will make operating schools challenging, the district said. Since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, 36% of absences across employee groups have gone unfilled, compared to 12% pre-pandemic. Employees have regularly taken on responsibilities beyond the scope of their positions, and students and families have continued to deal with increased challenges, the district said.
Superintendent Mary Kreger also said that this year’s winter break is shorter than previous breaks, and added families and employees have expressed support for adding a day to winter break. The district is exploring child care and meal program options to ensure families receive necessary support on Dec. 23 if the board approves a change in the school calendar, the release said.
