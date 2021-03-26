The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District is accepting applications through April 30 for three at-large citizen positions on the district’s Legislative Advisory Council. Applicants should have some experience or interest in government affairs lobbying and/or the legislative process. The terms of all three positions are for two years beginning July 1, 2021.
The purpose of the council is to increase citizen participation in the legislative process and community understanding of legislative issues and how they impact District 196. The council’s role is to provide input on and advocate for the district’s legislative priorities, review legislative suggestions submitted by citizens and staff, and provide input to the School Board regarding proposed legislation. The Legislative Advisory Council meets at least four times during the school year, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and holds occasional meetings with legislators.
Council membership consists of seven citizen members, five high school students and one representative from each of eight district advisory councils who are appointed to the council annually by their council. The district communications director and members of the School Board’s Legislative Committee serve as ex-officio members. The Legislative Advisory Council is a nonpartisan council and members are expected to maintain neutrality regarding party politics.
People interested in being considered for Legislative Advisory Council membership must apply by April 30. The application is available at District196.org by searching “Application to Serve on the Legislative Advisory Council” or by calling 651-423-7775. Completed applications should be mailed to Independent School District 196, Director of Communications, 3455 153rd Street W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or faxed to 651-423-7633.
