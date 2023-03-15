District 196 is now third largest district in the state Patty Dexter Patty Dexter Author email Mar 15, 2023 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is the third largest district in the state for enrollment, Superintendent Mary Kreger reported to the School Board on March 13.Kreger said data from the Minnesota Department of Education indicates that total enrollment for District 196 is 29,221, “just slightly higher than Minneapolis Public Schools.”The two largest districts in the state are Anoka-Hennepin and St. Paul, Kreger said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enrollment Rosemount-apple Valley-eagan School District 196 Mary Kreger Minnesota Department Of Education Patty Dexter Author email Follow Patty Dexter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Vendella is a reflection of its eclectic owner Marcy Baumann Council frustration with Burnsville Center boils over Conditional use approved for Antlers Park concession in Lakeville Eagan police officer in critical condition after squad car struck Letter: Failure to find common ground E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 10, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 10, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 10, 2023 0
