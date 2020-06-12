Fifty-three members of the class of 2020 in District 196 will be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces after graduation and three received appointments to enroll at military academies. The enlistees come from all four of the district’s four-year high schools. They were recognized in video ceremonies created by the schools.
Because of the pandemic, the typical military enlistee celebrations had to be altered. Eastview and Rosemount high schools created videos with taped speeches and comments; Apple Valley recognized enlistees during their Student Awards Ceremony video, and Eagan High School celebrated at the Eagan Community Center while maintaining proper social distancing.
“You have selflessly committed to serve our country, and this is a big deal to us,” said Principal Bruce Miller during Eastview’s recorded ceremony. “We are so proud of our students.”
The military enlistees from the District 196 graduating class of 2020 are listed below by school and branch of the military.
Eastview High School
• Army National Guard: Elijah Boots, Mackayla Chisholm, Mason Enderlein, Elisabeth Fitzpatrick, Eva Gomez, Grayson Hernandez, Joshua Maisuk, Aidan Osborne, Hunter Ramey, Alessa Rother, Andres Sanoval, Linus Schrader and William Trojack
• Army: William Mehan
• Army U.S. Military Academy at West Point: Darby O’Neil
• Navy: Steffan Alikin and Rhyannon Shenett
Eagan High School
• Air Force Academy: Noah Kipp
• Army National Guard: Lillian Briody, Rachel Carpenter, Hector Garcia Luna, and Alexander Refuerzo
• Army ROTC: Jerome Schreiber
• Coast Guard: Kaitlyn Edwards
• Marines: Dylan Gifford, Brock Kubarek, John Riehle, Jaiden Sangster and Noah Stejskal
• Navy: Jacob Hoppe
Apple Valley High School
• Air Force National Guard: Ahren Seifert
• Army National Guard: John “Rudy” Simpson
• Army: Rafael Gutierrez
• Marines: Mason Bennett, Aidan Groeller and Bartel Boogerd
• Navy: Mark “Tommy” Simeon
Rosemount Middle School
• Air Force Academy: Regan Hansen
• Army National Guard: Zaden Banitt-Moore, Thomas Demeules, Blake Edelen, Pranjal Koirala, Ashton Mikoloski, Gavin Peterson, Jacob Samuelson, Brenden Schaffer, Alayna Scott, Tyler Steimer, Logan Swanson, Justin Voorhees, Chase Warner, Brian Wood and Zachary Wuest
• Marines: Lance Nguyen
