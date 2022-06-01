District 196 Adult Basic Education graduates participated in a ceremony May 26 at Dakota Ridge School in Apple Valley. The graduated completed their general education development or high school diploma.
Rosa Maria Bracamontes, one of the 2022 graduates, began in District 196 Adult Basic Education in a beginning level English class. She progressed through the advanced level and continued her studies in the GED program. She also took English for Citizenship. She earned her general education development diploma as well as became a U.S. citizen this year. In the future, she plans to earn a cosmetology license.
Photo submitted
District 196 Adult Basic Education graduate Candice Craigie speaks to classmates, friends and family at the May 26 ceremony at Dakota Ridge School in Apple Valley.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 celebrated adult learners who have completed their general education development or high school diploma with a graduation ceremony on May 26 at Dakota Ridge School in Apple Valley.
Graduates Candice Craigie and Carlos Equihua were among those who offered remarks to classmates, friends and family at the ceremony.
According to the district’s website, ABE offers programs for adult learners to “improve their skills so they can move ahead in their jobs, prepare for further education, or improve their daily lives.”
Students can earn their high school diploma or general education development diploma, prepare for the Accuplacer college assessment or citizenship exam and increase reading, writing or math skills.
