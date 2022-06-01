Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 celebrated adult learners who have completed their general education development or high school diploma with a graduation ceremony on May 26 at Dakota Ridge School in Apple Valley.

Graduates Candice Craigie and Carlos Equihua were among those who offered remarks to classmates, friends and family at the ceremony.

According to the district’s website, ABE offers programs for adult learners to “improve their skills so they can move ahead in their jobs, prepare for further education, or improve their daily lives.”

Students can earn their high school diploma or general education development diploma, prepare for the Accuplacer college assessment or citizenship exam and increase reading, writing or math skills.

