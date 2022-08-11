For the 20th consecutive year, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 has earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a district news release.
The Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest recognition of school district financial operations offered by ASBO, a professional organization with more than 6,000 members. The program reviews and critiques district accounting practices as represented in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, and recognizes school districts that meet or exceed the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability.
“The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community,” ASBO Executive Director David Lewis said in a release announcing Certificate of Excellence recipients.
This year’s award recognizes the preparation and issuance of the district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2021. The report is available on the Finance Department page of the district website at District196.org, along with financial reports and annual budgets for the current year and previous nine years.
“Every member of our Finance Department played a part in receiving this recognition,” District 196 Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said in a statement. “I especially want to recognize the leadership of Coordinator of Finance Christopher Onyango-Robshaw, Controller Adam Lloyd and Manager of Financial Systems and Reporting Compliance Danny DuChene.”
District 196 has also received ASBO’s Meritorious Budget Award the past six years for excellence in preparing and communicating the annual district budget, which totals more than $550 million this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.