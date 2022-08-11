For the 20th consecutive year, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 has earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a district news release.

The Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest recognition of school district financial operations offered by ASBO, a professional organization with more than 6,000 members. The program reviews and critiques district accounting practices as represented in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, and recognizes school districts that meet or exceed the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability.

Tags

Load comments