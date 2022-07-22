Sarah Otte-Phillips has been hired as a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 special education coordinator.
Otte-Phillips has more than 16 years of experience working as a special education educator. She spent much of her career in California as a special education teacher, facilitator and specialist. Most recently, she was the interim early childhood special education (ECSE) coordinator for Rochester Public Schools. She was instrumental in creating a standards-based curriculum for ECSE students to allow for more personalized and rigorous learning.
While working for the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon, California, Otte-Phillips worked with students from elementary and middle schools who needed support with individualized education plans. She leveraged the expertise of her colleagues to create innovative professional development opportunities and a more universal approaches to serving students, and was named the district’s Administrator of the Year in 2016.
“I am excited to join the District 196 team,” Otte-Phillips said. “The district has an excellent reputation for serving students with disabilities and supporting their unique needs. I look forward to engaging with staff, supporting students, and collaborating with our families.”
Otte-Phillips has a bachelor’s degree in human development and a master’s degree in education from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif. She is currently enrolled in Bethel University’s education doctoral degree in K-12 administration and director of special education licensure program.
