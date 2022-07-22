edu 196 Sarah Otte-Phillips web.jpg

Sarah Otte-Phillips

Sarah Otte-Phillips has been hired as a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 special education coordinator.

Otte-Phillips has more than 16 years of experience working as a special education educator. She spent much of her career in California as a special education teacher, facilitator and specialist. Most recently, she was the interim early childhood special education (ECSE) coordinator for Rochester Public Schools. She was instrumental in creating a standards-based curriculum for ECSE students to allow for more personalized and rigorous learning.

