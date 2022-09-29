Allyson Garin has been hired as the communications coordinator for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196.
She started Sept. 8 to fill the vacant position.
Most recently, Garin worked for Stitch Fix, as a regional training, development and operations manager. Prior to that, she worked for the University of Minnesota for eight years, first as a marketing and engagement coordinator at Northrop and four years as a marketing and brand manager for Student Unions and Activities, according to a district news release.
As communications coordinator, Garin will oversee the district’s digital communications, including website platform, social media accounts and mass communication services. She will also support communications for the office of the superintendent, district schools and departments, the district health and safety team and will help lead efforts to increase communication and engagement with multilingual families.
“We moved to District 196 for the quality of the schools,” Garin said. “I’m excited for this opportunity to support the students and families in my community by helping tell the District 196 story of education and infinite possibilities.”
Garin has a degree in strategic communications with a minor in digital marketing from the University of Minnesota.
