The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s four comprehensive high schools will hold graduation ceremonies outside at the Eagan and Rosemount high school stadiums Saturday, June 5, or, if necessary, Sunday, June 6, at the same scheduled times. If inclement weather also prevents ceremonies from being held outside on June 6, each school would hold its ceremony in their gymnasium and each graduate would receive an allotted number of tickets for guests.
In an email to graduates and their families on Tuesday, high school principals said they will make every effort to have the ceremonies outside, with no limit on number of guests per graduate. Apple Valley High School will hold its ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Rosemount High School Stadium, and Rosemount will follow at 7 p.m. Eagan High School will hold its ceremony in their stadium at 2:21 p.m., followed by Eastview at 7 p.m. Artificial turf construction projects at Apple Valley and Eastview prevent them from using their own stadiums for the outside ceremonies.
Director of Secondary Education Michael Bolsoni said the goals of the district and the schools have been consistent throughout the planning process, to have ceremonies where the entire senior classes can be together and provide as many opportunities as possible for family members to celebrate this milestone together in person.
The district was initially considering renting Mariucci Arena and having ceremonies for all four high schools on one day, with the guarantee of an inside location and greater capacity for more socially distanced guests. However, with recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions on venues and events, schools could now hold ceremonies in their gyms, if necessary, with the normal allotment of tickets per graduate.
Nearly 2,200 students are scheduled to graduate from District 196 schools this year. The estimated diploma count includes 425 from Apple Valley High School, 554 from Eagan High School, 540 from Eastview High School and 678 from Rosemount High School. All diplomas issued in District 196 come from the four comprehensive high schools. The high school totals include 154 seniors from the School of Environmental Studies, 15 from Dakota Ridge School, 25 from the Area Learning Center, 50 from the Transition Plus program that serves young adults ages 18-21, and 60 adult learners who will earn their diploma through Community Education’s Adult Basic Education program.
What follows is a list of commencement ceremonies in District 196 in chronological order:
• Native American Cultural Honoring – Saturday, May 15, 2:30 p.m. approximately, during the American Indian Education Powwow Showcase, Rosemount Central Park
• Adult Basic Education – Thursday, May 27, 7 p.m., at Dakota Ridge School gymnasium
• School of Environmental Studies – Thursday, June 3, 7 p.m., Minnesota Zoo Amphitheater (weather permitting)
• Apple Valley High School – Saturday, June 5, 2 p.m., (weather permitting) or Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m. , Rosemount High School Stadium; if weather does not permit, same time in the AVHS gymnasium with limited seating
• Eagan High School – Saturday, June 5, 2:21 p.m., (weather permitting) or Sunday, June 6, 2:21 p.m., Eagan High School Stadium; if weather does not permit, same time in the EHS gymnasium with limited seating
• Eastview High School – Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m., (weather permitting) or Sunday, June 6, 7 p.m., Eagan High School Stadium; if weather does not permit, in the EVHS gymnasium with limited seating
• Rosemount High School – Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m., (weather permitting) or Sunday, June 6, 7 p.m., Rosemount High School Stadium (if weather does not permit, in the RHS gymnasium with limited seating)
• Dakota Ridge School – Monday, June 7, 2 p.m., in the gymnasium
• Transition Plus – Wednesday, June 9, 1 p.m., drive-through celebration
• Area Learning Center – Friday, June 11, 4 p.m. at the Rosemount Community Center
