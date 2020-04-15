Students representing the journalism and video production programs at Apple Valley and Eastview high schools won 13 of 21 Crystal Pillar Awards presented during a special video ceremony on Friday, April 3. The video ceremony was dedicated to students and educators who will miss proms, sporting events or graduation ceremonies this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Student Production Awards are sponsored by the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The award winners from Apple Valley and Eastview are listed by category.
• Newscast: Apple Valley High – EaglEye, “Newscast #189;” Gabriel Peña and Faith Johnson, anchor/producer.
• General Assignment-Serious News: Apple Valley High – EaglEye, “Jordan Bolton – One of Ours” Hunter Bertram, talent, and Jarett Huard, videographer. (Bertram is pictured at the 2019 Student Production Awards ceremony.)
• General Assignment-Light News: Apple Valley High – EaglEye, “iPad Possibilities,” Hunter Bertram, talent, and Drew Carruth, camera.
• Arts & Entertainment/Cultural Affairs: Eastview High – The Flash, “Cinco de Mayo Parade,” Olivia Cuoco, reporter, and Jill Lamkins, videographer.
• Short Form Non-Fiction: Eastview High – The Flash, “Addiction Adversity,” Abby Lindgren, reporter.
• Public Affairs/Community Service: Eastview High – The Flash, “Youth Climate Change,” Iqra Ismail, reporter, and Kyle Hoang, producer/videographer.
• Magazine: Apple Valley High – EaglEye, “Show #179,” Sara Abourjeily, Gabriel Peña and Rapheall Davis, anchor/producer.
• Animation/Graphics/Special Effects: Eastview High – The Flash, “Star Wars,” Parker Hagebock, animator, and Jack Singer, editor.
• Editor: Jarett Huard, Apple Valley High.
• Photographer: Jarett Huard, Apple Valley High.
• Talent: Hunter Bertram, Apple Valley High.
• Video Essay: Eastview High – The Flash, “What is Love,” Emma Rae, reporter.
• Writing: Hannah Robinson, Apple Valley High.
Cliff Dodge and Drew McCluskey are the staff advisors at Apple Valley and Nick Fornicoia is the advisor at Eastview.
