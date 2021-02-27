Ninety-five students from District 196 high schools qualified to compete at state business conferences that will be held in March.
The Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. The DECA qualifying event was held online Jan. 2-9. Seventy-four students from Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools qualified for the state conference, which will also be held virtually the first two weeks of March.
The three DECA state qualifiers from Apple Valley High are Grace Lankas, Kerri Li and Ishadi Agostinho.
The seven DECA state qualifiers from Eastview High are Safiyyah Aziz, Roscoe Torbenson, Srish Kattegummula, Anushka Chakrabarty, Adam Kidane, Saitarun Evai and Abhiram Valasapalli.
The 64 DECA state qualifiers from Rosemount High are Maizie Anderson, Amelia Atkinson, Ben Baiel, Kathryn Barrett, Niklas Barrett, Lauren Bauer, Zara Bennett, Joshua Bertrand, Jayita Burman, Mary Busse, Jack Christenson, Sydney Coughlan, Ashley Cridlebaugh, Lilian Dahlheimer, Ella Degrote, Adam Degrote, Emma Duchscherer, Claire DuPuis, Ashley Dwyer, Jalen Freeman, Emma Haroldson, Paige Haroldson, Gavin Henning, Lydia Jacboson, Jenna Johnson, Jacob Kenninger, Adonias Ketema, Blake Kroth, Olivia Kuseske, Emma Linnett, Sayla Lotysz, Savannah McDevitt, Sakshi Mohanty, Melayna Morrison, Caroline Mroczenski, Winnafred Murphy, Gabrielle Opdyke, Olivia Passeri, Sonya Ramesh, Samuel Reiland, Nyah Rudd, Gabrielle Ruth, Elisha Sanchez, Katelynn Scholl, Isabelle Seepersaud, Alan Shanks, Noah Skaria, Ethan Smith, Jessa Snippes, Brynne Spangler, Tiana Stellrecht, Sreeya Talatam, Allan Uitdenbogerd, Paulina Uitdenbogerd, Hope Wanken, Maryama Warsame, Ava Webster, Konner Werk, Claire Westman, Ava Wiliams, Megan Winterberry, Jenna Wood, Rosella Zaske and Jake Zimmer.
The Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a cocurricular organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. The BPA qualifying competition was held online Jan. 11-21. Twenty-one students from Eagan and Eastview high schools qualified for the state conference March 4-9. Top finishers at state will earn spots at the National BPA conference May 5-9.
The 10 BPA state qualifiers from Eagan High are Abhi Ari, Rishabh Bhattacharya, Arush Iyer, Sriram Nutulapati, Kumail Hassan, Ali Jafferi, Ankitha Kumar, Ibby Miyanoorwala, Donald Thai and Katie Wong.
The 11 BPA state qualifiers from Eastview High are Sam Cairns, Tanisha Kota, Tarun Kota, Max Leach, Aimen Patel, Greta Riedl, Josh Schaefer, Kyra Schwanz, Roscoe Torbenson, Nate Getman and Anna Nguyen.
