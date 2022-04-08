The four-year graduation rate for District 196 students declined slightly in 2021 to 88.5%, which is 5.2% higher than the statewide rate, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education on March 31.
Of the 2,257 District 196 seniors included in the 2021 graduation data, 1,997 (88.5%) graduated in four years, 0.3% lower than the district’s four-year rate of 88.8 percent in 2020. Statewide in 2021, the graduation rate for all students dropped 0.5% to 83.3%.
The class of 2021 was the second to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite multiple learning model shifts and pandemic disruptions during their senior year, the percentage of District 196 students graduating in 2021 increased for American Indian (8.3%), Asian (0.8%) and Hispanic (4.7%) students, and students receiving English Learner (3.0%) and special education (4.1%) services. Persistent gaps remain among the groups, however, and graduation rates declined in 2021 for Black students (-1.6%) and students of two or more races (-5.5%).
The state goal by 2025 is for all school districts to have a graduation rate of at least 90% for all students and at least 85% for each group of students. In 2021, District 196 met the state goal for Asian and white students.
Graduation rates were:
- 75% American Indian/Alaskan Native, 52.5% statewide;
- 92.4% Asian, 87.4% statewide;
- 80.6% Black, 70.4% statewide;
- 78.1% Hispanic, 69.3% statewide;
- 91.6% white, 88.3% statewide;
- 78.9% two or more races, 74.6% statewide;
- 73.2% English Learner, 64.7% statewide;
- 66.6% special education, 64.0% statewide, and
- 75.4% free or reduced-price school meals, 70.3% statewide.
- Rates for Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian students were not reported for District 196 because there were fewer than 10 students; statewide, this group’s graduation rate was 65.6%.
The state also released information on seven-year graduation rates. The seven-year rate for District 196 in 2021 was 94.5%, down slightly from 2020 but 4% higher than the district’s four-year rate of 90.5% three years earlier when some of these students could have first graduated. The 4% difference represents students who did not graduate in 2018 or later but did earn their high school diploma in 2021. Similarly, the seven-year graduation rate of 89% for special education students in 2021 is 21.4% higher than the 4-year graduation rate for special education students in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.