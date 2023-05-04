The four-year graduation rate for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students as a whole stayed the same in 2022 at 88.5% and remained almost 5% higher than the statewide rate, according to graduation data released by the Minnesota Department of Education April 25.

The data also shows that gaps persist in District 196 and statewide between the graduation rates for White students and other groups of students. Of the 2,183 District 196 seniors included in the 2022 graduation data, 1,993 (88.5%) graduated in four years, the same as the district’s four-year rate in 2021. Statewide in 2022, the graduation rate for all students increased 0.2% to 83.6%.

Tags

Load comments