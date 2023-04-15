Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is accepting applications through May 12 for one elementary school parent and one community business representative on its Gifted and Talented Advisory Council (GTAC). The term for both open positions is three years, beginning July 1, 2023.
The purpose of the council is to ensure community awareness and understanding of the district’s gifted and talent development (GTD) programs, and to provide input to the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council and administration on GTD programming plans that support district goals, policies and initiatives.
District 196 policy outlines GTAC membership to ensure equitable stakeholder representation. Currently, the following members are needed:
- One parent/guardian of a child who will be enrolled in a district elementary school in the 2023-24 school year, and
- One member representing a business in the community.
Elementary school parents/guardians and local business representatives interested in being considered for one of these two openings must apply by May 12. The application is available at District196.org, search for “Application to Serve on the Gifted and Talented Advisory Council,” or by calling Cathy Fischbach at 651-423-7885. Completed applications should be mailed to Independent School District 196, Teaching and Learning Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or emailed to cathy.fischbach@district196.org.
