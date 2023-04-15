Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is accepting applications through May 12 for one elementary school parent and one community business representative on its Gifted and Talented Advisory Council (GTAC). The term for both open positions is three years, beginning July 1, 2023.

The purpose of the council is to ensure community awareness and understanding of the district’s gifted and talent development (GTD) programs, and to provide input to the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council and administration on GTD programming plans that support district goals, policies and initiatives.

Tags

Load comments