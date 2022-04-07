District 196 is accepting applications for one high school parent and one community business representative on its Gifted and Talented Advisory Council.
The term for both open positions is three years, beginning July 1, 2022.
The purpose of the council is to ensure community awareness and understanding of the district’s gifted and talent development programs, and to provide input to the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council and administration on gifted and talent development programming plans that support district goals, policies and initiatives.
District 196 policy outlines Gifted and Talented Advisory Council membership to ensure equitable stakeholder representatives. At this time, the following representatives are needed:
• One parent/guardian of a child who will be enrolled in a district high school in the 2022-23 school year, and
• One member representing a business in the community.
High school parents/guardians and local business representatives interested in being considered for one of these two openings must apply by April 29. The application is available at District196.org by searing “Application to Serve on the Gifted and Talented Advisory Council,” or by calling Cathy Fischbach at 651-423-7885. Completed applications should be mailed to Independent School District 196, Teaching and Learning Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or emailed to cathy.fischbach@district196.org.
