The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 has received a clean opinion on its latest financial audit.
The School Board approved the 2021-22 financial audit conducted by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP on Nov. 14.
Michelle Hoffman of CliftonLarsonAllen, said the firm found no compliance issues in its review of laws, regulations, contracts and grants that could have significant implications to the district. No “material weaknesses” of internal controls were reported.
The single audit found two material weaknesses and “significant deficiencies” related to direct and material compliance requirements of major federal programs. The executive summary of the audit report said these were “related to the procurement and suspension and debarment requirements in the Child Nutrition Program and time and effort requirements in the Education Stabilization Fund and MN COVID-19 Testing Programs. In addition, the Title I Program was tested as a major federal program, no findings were reported in this program with regards to direct and material compliance requirements.”
There were no legal compliance issues reported when the audit tested requirements in state law, Hoffman said.
According to the report, the district’s audited unassigned fund balance figure was about $60.23 million on June 30, 2022. The audited amount for the general fund on the same date was about $90.09 million.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.