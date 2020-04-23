To the editor:
As COVID-19 spreads across Minnesota, our schools, teachers, children and parents are doing their best to make online learning a success. But it’s no secret that this pandemic experience looks different for different families. Some kids aren’t set up for success in this new and unexpected learning-from-home situation. Reliable internet and regular meals, while a basic foundation for many, are out of reach for some households – drastically limiting distance learning potential.
District 196 administrators, teachers, bus drivers, food service staff and more are doing all they can to engage students and help families by providing daycare for essential workers, weekly meal kits, grab-and-go meals for pickup at seven sites, and delivering WiFi hot spots and electronic learning devices. But community support is needed more than ever to sustain these efforts.
That’s why the District 196 Foundation is shifting its focus to respond to the changing needs of this challenging time. Our energy has long been centered on removing barriers to learning by providing weekend food, age-appropriate summer books and refurbishing band instruments.
While we still believe wholeheartedly in these important programs and will continue to fund them, we see unmet needs caused by COVID-19 – and we believe it’s our responsibility to respond. For the remainder of 2020, we are refocusing our contributions and energy:
• Greater emphasis on food, as COVID-19 causes a rise in food insecurity
• WiFi hot spots and tech devices to allow every student to complete his/her distance learning
• Fabric masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shields for district staff in all locations
• Ongoing critical needs for students driven by the evolving COVID-19 pandemic
These are challenging times unlike any we’ve experienced. We realize that giving money is not an option for everyone. But for those who can, please consider a contribution to District 196 students.
Visit www.District196Foundation.org for giving options. One hundred percent of donations directly support these initiatives right here in our district.
On behalf of our small but mighty board of volunteers, thank you for your support – and please stay safe and healthy.
Brian Steeves
Apple Valley
